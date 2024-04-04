An Italian restaurant at a prime site in a Scottish city has been sold.
The restaurant in a popular part of the Scottish capital is set to become a “dog friendly” eatery.
Alan Goldie, of The Restaurant Agency, announced the sale of La Bocca in Stockbridge acting on behalf of John Donnelly, Portgower 3 Ltd, to Scrandaddy Ltd operated by Kasia and Craig Neilson with James Murray at Fidra Property acting for the buyers.
"The business went on the market in the early autumn and within a month of marketing and following a closing date with several other offers received Scrandaddy Ltd were the preferred bidders," said Mr Goldie.
"The new operators chose to hold off on taking on the unit immediately whilst a licensing variation was approved and having taken hold of the keys just before Easter are already at work on the new offering, the Sip + Bark Cafe which will open in the coming weeks."
He added: "I for one am looking forward to sampling the new food offering (and perhaps taking in the dog) and wish Kasia and Craig well with their latest venture."
Mr Goldie also said: "John Donnelly is delighted to be moving on after a busy couple of years creating what was an award-winning Italian Restaurant in Edinburgh, much loved and frequented by many locals and is pleased to have secured buyers with a fresh concept for the unit. Thank you also to Kerry Gallagher at Lindsays for their work on the deal for John.”
