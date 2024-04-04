Spending a lot of time on social media could increase the chances of teenagers taking up smoking or vaping, according to a study.
The findings advocate for the promotion of healthy online habits for young people, researchers said, rather than “blanket bans and over-protection”.
Academics from the University of Glasgow explored how social media use among 14-year-olds influenced nicotine use when they reached 17.
The team surveyed 8,987 teenagers for the study, which has been published in the journal Nicotine & Tobacco Research.
Some 28.9% of those who responded were smokers, while 23.7% vaped. Some 8.2% of the teenagers polled used both.
Mental health, socio-economic status and past smoking behaviours were also factored in.
Read More:
-
Liam McArthur offers meeting with Nicola Sturgeon to 'allay fears' on assisted dying
-
Dental technology to prevent tooth decay gets £5m in funding support
-
Dundee professor becomes first woman to be awarded prestigious scientific award
Researchers found that spending more than two hours a day on social media platforms increased the likelihood of a teenager smoking by two and a half times.
They were also more than three times more likely to vape when compared to their peers who used social media for one hour to less than 30 minutes a day.
Lead author Amrit Kaur Purba, said: “Our findings advocate for the regulation of risky content on social media and tailored guidance for teens on social media use so they can navigate the complex social media environment.
“Educators, health professionals, and care givers must enhance their social media literacy to prepare teens for the realities of the social media landscape.
“We need to model healthy online habits, instead of resorting to blanket bans and over-protection, to help young people navigate the digital world.”
The study was funded by Medical Research Council Scottish Government Chief Scientist Office and the Wellcome Trust.
It comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced plans to bring in laws that will essentially mean youngsters born on or after January 1, 2009 will never legally be able to buy cigarettes.
There will also be new powers to regulate the display, contents, flavours and packaging of vapes and nicotine products.
The bill was introduced to Commons last month.
The Scottish Government has consented to the UK-wide legislation and also intends to ban the sale of single-use vapes from April 1, 2025.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here