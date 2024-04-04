Mr Johnston was involved in a crash with a red Volkswagen Golf and a red Vauxhall Astra and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Sergeant Robert Mackie said: “Our thoughts remain with George’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact us.

“We also ask anyone with dash-cam footage of the area at the time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3252 of Monday, 1 April, 2024.