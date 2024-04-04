Mr McQueen will oversee extensive improvement works at the course with support from newly-appointed head greenkeeper Andrew Eckford, who brings 13 years of experience in greenkeeping from Cameron House in Loch Lomond.

Andrew Eckford (Image: Mar Hall)

As part of the upgrade programme, all bunkers have been repaired with a total sand replacement while the greens have undergone an aeration process and will be continuously top-dressed throughout the year along with the fairways. Other improvements include a new automated irrigation system, a fertilization and disease control process to protect the grounds, and the purchase of 12 new golf buggies.

The work is part of a multi-million pound renovation at Mar Hall, which was bought out of administration in December of last year by Dubai-based Dutco Group with support from asset management firm Align Partners. Mr McQueen and Mr Eckford are among a raft of senior appointments announced today by the resort's new owners.

Executive head chef Tony Tapia joins the hotel with a wealth of experience having worked in several 3 AA Rosette restaurants, and alongside industry icons Rick Stein and Michel Roux Jr. He is joined by new head pastry chef Louise Campbell, who has worked in Scotland for 30 years refining her skills in collaboration with industry experts including executive chef Michael Mizzen at Hilton Glasgow when it was the city’s first five-star hotel.

Award-winning Alan McDougall has been appointed head concierge. He is currently chairman of the Society of The Golden Keys of Great Britain & The Commonwealth, and brings his passion for meeting and exceeding guests' expectations to Mar Hall.

A new dedicated wedding and events team has been created that will be led by commercial manager Fiona Gallagher who has been promoted internally. Mar Hall has also invested in a new ultra-fast WiFi network, providing connectivity for seamless business events and individual guest needs.

Meanwhile, renovation works have begun on the Marquee, with its spectacular views over the River Clyde and rolling Old-Kilpatrick hills. This makeover will transform the event space and deliver a new kitchen to cater for up to 300 guests.

Alan McDougall (Image: Mar Hall)

Align Partners, a specialist real estate investment and asset management platform focused on the hospitality sector, has been appointed by Dutco to lead the transformation of the venue.

“While we seek planning permission to achieve the complete redevelopment across the resort, we are significantly investing in both our product and our people to ensure the guest experience is elevated to a five-star luxury hospitality experience," Align operations director David Webster said.

“From culinary and events to golf and activities, we have appointed some of the most renowned names within their respective fields to help us deliver our vision for Mar Hall as a world-class destination resort, and we are incredibly excited for guests to experience the new proposition.”