HIS said it "will consider the full breadth of the leadership, clinical, governance and operational issues, especially as to how they may impact on the safety and quality of care".

The review "will be carried out by a senior level team and supported by appropriate external expertise".

READ MORE:

The terms of reference for the work "will be confirmed as swiftly as possible", with details of the timeline for the review still to be published.

The clinical watchdog apologised at the end of March for "shortcomings" in its earlier investigation into patient safety the unit, after facing a backlash from medics.

HIS was criticised for closing its probe without giving whistleblowers an opportunity to share their concerns or evidence directly with officials.

In May last year, 29 consultants in emergency medicine at the QEUH - nearly all of those based in the department - wrote to HIS to warn that patient safety in A&E was being "seriously compromised" by issues such as treatment delays, "inadequate" staffing levels, and patients being left unassessed in unsuitable waiting areas.

They offered 18 months' worth of evidence demonstrating overcrowding and staff shortages.

However, HIS did not ask for this evidence and, in August last year, wrote to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde chief executive, Jane Grant, to confirm that it was closing its investigation into the consultants' complaint following meetings with Morag Gardner, the board's deputy nurse director, and Scott Davidson, deputy medical director.

At the time, HIS said it was satisfied that there was "awareness and oversight of the issues and of the performance of the emergency department".

Sources told the BBC they were angry that the investigation "seems to have started and ended with HIS asking hospital managers if everything was okay and being assured it was".

After the consultants raised concerns over the handling of its investigation, Robbie Pearson, the chief executive of HIS, wrote back in March apologising "for our shortcomings in this matter and the clear distress they caused you all".

HIS also issued video statements on social media encouraging whistleblowers in the NHS not to be deterred from bringing concerns to HIS in future.

In light of concerns raised about care at the Emergency Department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Dr Simon Watson, our Medical Director & Director of Safety, talks about the importance of speaking to us if you are an NHS worker and have a patient safety concern. pic.twitter.com/9IWyVBUxId — Healthcare Improvement Scotland (@online_his) March 29, 2024

The evidence gathered by consultants was subsequently shared with HIS, triggering the launch of this new review.

Speaking of the review, Mr Pearson said: “The Emergency Department consultants at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital have expressed a range of concerns which they believe compromise their ability to provide safe, effective, and person-centred care.

"This review will assess these issues to ensure a comprehensive and balanced assessment from all perspectives.

"The review will ensure the involvement of as wide a range of staff as possible – including the Emergency Department consultants – in order to build a complete picture of the issues facing the service.”