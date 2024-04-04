The yellow warning for rain applies mostly to the central belt, with snow expected further north.

There is a chance of flooding to a few homes and businesses, spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer, while bus and train services will probably be affected with journey times taking longer.

On Saturday, almost the entire west coast of England and Scotland and all of Northern Ireland will be hit by strong winds which the Met Office said could cause a small risk of danger to life and injuries.

The yellow warning is in place from 8am to 10pm on Saturday and also brings a chance of travel disruption, power cuts and road closures.