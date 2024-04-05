“Scotland has led the way in embracing free-range and barn-egg production in the UK with more than 80% of our production from these systems.

“While enriched cages still account for a significant proportion of eggs produced in this country, our own intelligence indicates that the importance of the system reduces every year and that the number of birds kept in enriched cages is likely to have been overestimated.

“Had we been given the opportunity to consult with the Scottish Government in advance of this announcement, we could have shared this. Regardless, we will be writing to them [Scottish Government] to request a ministerial meeting to discuss the consultation.”

Mr Thompson added: “The Scottish Government’s suggestion of a non-statutory, voluntary requirement on Scottish companies to stop buying eggs from enriched cage systems is both unpractical and unenforceable, and we will simply import eggs from elsewhere with no better or potentially worse welfare standards and production methods than those being met by Scottish egg producers.”

Round-up

The best of the hoggs at Newton Stewart this week met with real demand, something reflected in an average of 364p/kg or £161/head, and a peak of £216 for a Texel from South Clutag or 455p/kg for a Beltex from Carslae.

Meanwhile, Blackies sold to £204/head for Garvilland or to 415p/kg for Carse O’Clary, who also led the Mules at 414p/kg. Cast sheep sold to £220 for a Texel ewe from Craigenquarroch with tups selling to £170 for the same breed. Blackies sold to £134 for pens from both Garheugh and Balmurrie.

Calves at Carlisle, meanwhile, sold to £660 for a British Blue from Big Balcraig who also tied the best return for the heifer classes at £575 for the same breed. Meanwhile, Woodfield once again claimed top spot in the store classes at £2120/head for bullocks.

Store hoggs at Longtown on Tuesday peaked at £173/head for Beltexes from Netherhirst, with the sale averaging £108/head. The same vendor also topped the feeding ewe classes at £146/head for Cheviots, while in-lamb ewes peaked at £104/head for a pen of three and four-crop ewes from Thorney Bank, which also dispersed its Swale ewe and ewe hogg flocks to an average of £86/head.

Demand for prime hoggs at Dingwall on Tuesday remained strong as tighter numbers led to a further increase in value. Texels from The Green, Banchory, topped the sale at £360/head – breaking the mart record by £30 in the process. Cast ewes achieved a strong average of £136/head.