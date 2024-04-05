By Alec Ross
RESPONDING to the Scottish Government’s plans to hold a consultation to consider a ban on the use of enriched cages in egg-laying systems, NFU Scotland’s Poultry Working Group chair Robert Thompson said: “The welfare of birds is hugely important to all Scottish egg producers.
“Scotland has led the way in embracing free-range and barn-egg production in the UK with more than 80% of our production from these systems.
“While enriched cages still account for a significant proportion of eggs produced in this country, our own intelligence indicates that the importance of the system reduces every year and that the number of birds kept in enriched cages is likely to have been overestimated.
“Had we been given the opportunity to consult with the Scottish Government in advance of this announcement, we could have shared this. Regardless, we will be writing to them [Scottish Government] to request a ministerial meeting to discuss the consultation.”
Mr Thompson added: “The Scottish Government’s suggestion of a non-statutory, voluntary requirement on Scottish companies to stop buying eggs from enriched cage systems is both unpractical and unenforceable, and we will simply import eggs from elsewhere with no better or potentially worse welfare standards and production methods than those being met by Scottish egg producers.”
Round-up
The best of the hoggs at Newton Stewart this week met with real demand, something reflected in an average of 364p/kg or £161/head, and a peak of £216 for a Texel from South Clutag or 455p/kg for a Beltex from Carslae.
Meanwhile, Blackies sold to £204/head for Garvilland or to 415p/kg for Carse O’Clary, who also led the Mules at 414p/kg. Cast sheep sold to £220 for a Texel ewe from Craigenquarroch with tups selling to £170 for the same breed. Blackies sold to £134 for pens from both Garheugh and Balmurrie.
Calves at Carlisle, meanwhile, sold to £660 for a British Blue from Big Balcraig who also tied the best return for the heifer classes at £575 for the same breed. Meanwhile, Woodfield once again claimed top spot in the store classes at £2120/head for bullocks.
Store hoggs at Longtown on Tuesday peaked at £173/head for Beltexes from Netherhirst, with the sale averaging £108/head. The same vendor also topped the feeding ewe classes at £146/head for Cheviots, while in-lamb ewes peaked at £104/head for a pen of three and four-crop ewes from Thorney Bank, which also dispersed its Swale ewe and ewe hogg flocks to an average of £86/head.
Demand for prime hoggs at Dingwall on Tuesday remained strong as tighter numbers led to a further increase in value. Texels from The Green, Banchory, topped the sale at £360/head – breaking the mart record by £30 in the process. Cast ewes achieved a strong average of £136/head.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here