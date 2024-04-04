The retailer said: “With its longstanding commitment to quality, style, functionality and comfort, UNIQLO promises to bring a fresh perspective to not only Edinburgh, but Scotland’s fashion landscape, offering a spacious store spanning approximately 1,430 square metres across two floors. “Housed in the iconic, modernist, purpose-built retail store, designed by Johnson-Marshall and Partners in 1965, the location on Edinburgh's bustling Princes Street allows for scenic views of the castle from the first-floor windows.”

Alessandro Dudech, chief operating officer at UNIQLO UK, said: ““At UNIQLO, we are deeply committed to supporting and enriching the communities where we operate. The opening of our new store in Edinburgh represents an exciting opportunity to forge lasting connections with local residents, businesses and organisations.

“Edinburgh is a city of great cultural and historical heritage, and we are excited to partner with a few of the many people who help to make the city so vibrant. Together, we will show how LifeWear brings people together, transcending differences in everyday lives. We invite the people of Edinburgh to join us in celebrating the opening of our new store and to be part of this exciting milestone with us.”

UNIQLO said the store would stock its full women’s, men’s, kids’ and baby ranges alongside its signature products such as linen, BLOCKTECH, its range of water-resistant and windproof items, as well as the “high-performing AIRism collection, renowned for its lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics that adapt seamlessly to diverse climates”.

The retailer said it was, to mark the launch, "collaborating with Edinburgh natives and those who have made home in the city to showcase the city’s vibrant cultural scene, unique style and diverse creative expressions".

It added: "The partnership showcases seven locals who represent Edinburgh’s vibrant spirit and embody the UNIQLO LifeWear ethos. UNIQLO LifeWear is innovative, high-quality clothing that is designed to make everyone’s life better.

"Faces include Balerno-raised singer songwriter, Nina Nesbitt, and freelance music journalist, Aisha Fatunmbi-Randall, who has been at the forefront of the restoration of Leith Theatre in her role as marketing and digital coordinator.

"From Edinburgh’s thriving food and drink scene, Darcie Maher, head baker and owner of Lannan Bakery joins the line up alongside...whisky expert TJ Littlejohn, who also serves as head of advocacy and experience at The Glenmorangie Company.

"Completing the line-up of collaborations with Edinburgh’s locals, is artist Arran Rahimian; Dr Stacey Hunter, design curator and creative director of Local Heroes; and Tom Fraser, principal of the highly acclaimed Chippendale International School of Furniture.