An attempt by opposition councillors to take over Argyll and Bute Council has succeeded - but it came down to a cut of the cards.
Fifteen councillors, all members of the Strategic Opposition Partnership - including SNP, Labour and some independents - had called for a special meeting after a furious row over the council's vote in February in favour of a 10 per cent increase in council tax.
And their bid to wrest control succeeded thanks to the luck of the draw, not once but twice.
At a special full council meeting on Thursday, April 4, the vote for both Provost and leader were tied 18-18, forcing a cut of the cards under the rules for such a scenario for a political appointment.
The highest card determined the successful candidates in both votes.
Maurice Corry (Conservative, Lomond North), who had been provost at the start of the meeting, drew the two of diamonds. And Councillor Douglas Philand (Independent, Mid Argyll) drew the eight of spades.
For leader of the council, in alphabetical order Councillor Robin Currie (Liberal Democrat, Kintyre and the Islands) drew the six of spades.
Councillor Jim Lynch (SNP, Oban South and the Isles) drew the 10 of spades.
The results of the votes mean that the SNP-led opposition partnership has taken over the reins of power, with the previous TALIG administration (The Argyll, Lomond and Islands Group) - comprising Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and some independents - no longer in control.
It's anticipated that the council tax increase will be reversed at a further special meeting of the full council, due to take place on Monday, April 15.
