Constructed around the time of the Reformation in 1560, Elcho Castle illustrates a transition in Scottish building styles, from castle to mansion.

The castle combines an imposing exterior with an interior that gave its noble occupants and their guests considerable comfort and privacy.

Little has changed since it was built, apart from a new roof and new window glazing added in the 1830s.

Access restrictions were put in place as a safety precaution while Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who manage the site, introduced new measures to manage the impact of climate change on its heritage assets, an issue which is affecting heritage owners globally, as part of its high level masonry programme.

Elcho Castle, Rothesay Castle and Whithorn Priory are among the latest sites to reopen following inspections and necessary repairs to the masonry, with over 90 per cent of total HES sites across the estate now accessible.

The High-Level Masonry Programme is the result of ongoing risk assessment and sample surveys and assesses the impact of climate change on sites as well as the scale of deterioration caused by a number of other factors, including the materials used in the building’s construction, its age and physical location.

Liz Grant, Regional Visitor and Community Manager (Central) at HES, said: "Elcho Castle is a fantastic site and we’re pleased to be able to welcome visitors back.

"Situated near the River Tay and home to an extensive history, work at the site has helped us to ensure that this important piece of our heritage can be enjoyed by visitors once more."