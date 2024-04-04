Last year, the duo announced plans to create a new 40-bedroom hotel, a modern restaurant and events space, two five-bedroom eco-friendly cottages, and two spa cottages as part of the ‘no-expense-spared passion project’.

Pictured: The Trocadero's cocktail bar and restaurant will open in August (Image: Supplied)

It has now been confirmed that the restaurant, named Trocadero’s in a nod to former dance hall in Hamilton, will open in August, 2024.

Steve Timoney said: “We took inspiration from Glasgow’s legendary live music scene and the enthusiasm and energy of its audiences.

“Scotland has a long history of excellent live music and talented performers, and we want to showcase that to allow our guests to kick up their heels and have fun whilst enjoying exceptional food in a sensational venue.

“Every city offers great quality restaurants but what we’re creating at Trocadero’s is truly unique.”

Pictured: The new restaurant promises to transport visitors to a ‘magical bygone era' (Image: Supplied)

The new restaurant promises to transport visitors to a ‘magical bygone era with a sophisticated new twist’ as both established and emerging artists and musicians from across Scotland and further afield prepare to provide nightly entertainment.

Alison Timoney said: “We want Trocadero’s to be somewhere our guests experience the finer things, where they can truly indulge and get lost in the nostalgia of a golden era.

“We have worked hard to develop this unique concept, which complements the luxury and romance of the beautiful surroundings whilst bringing a vibrant and tantalising new experience.”

Managed by Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI), Crossbasket Castle has a long-standing relationship with Michel Roux Jr, a former judge on Masterchef the Professionals.

Roux Jr will oversee the Trocadero’s restaurant and cocktail bar where guests will experience ‘a feast for the culinary senses’.

Pictured: Acclaimed chef Michel Roux Jr at Crossbasket Castle (Image: Supplied)The acclaimed Michelin star chef said: “said: “Trocadero’s is going to be the talk of the town and the most iconic venue in Scotland.

“Fabulous, delicious food, great entertainment, and somewhere people will want to keep coming back to time and time again.”

Steve and Alison Timoney preciously spent five years and over £10 million restoring Crossbasket Castle, including The Tower of the Castle, which dates back to the 15th century.

Its most celebrated owner is the 19th century Scottish chemist and inventor of waterproof fabric Charles Macintosh.

Pictured: Crossbasket Castle in South Lanarkshire (Image: ICMI)The new 40-bedroom hotel and restaurant, which will also include a luxury spa with its own designed Scottish-based product line, is on schedule to open later in the year.

Once the expansion is completed, the venue will reportedly have capacity for an additional 35,000 visitors each year and provide over 50 jobs for the local area, delivering a projected economic boost to the South Lanarkshire economy of £5 million per annum.

For more information visit the Crossbasket Castle website, here.