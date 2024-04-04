It was designed and constructed on the site of a former open-cast coal mine by renowned landscape architect Charles Jencks between 2011 and 2017.

Now Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has added the site, which covers an area of 22.5 hectares of land – over 36 football pitches - to the inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes.

The site was nominated to be considered for designation by a member of the public as part of HES’s ‘Designed Landscapes of the Recent Past’ project, an initiative to identify and champion Scotland’s remarkable modern gardens and designed landscapes.

READ MORE: One of Scotland’s best preserved tower houses reopens to visitors

The aim of the programme is to improve representation of the sites in HES’s publicly available records, via photographic survey and recording, updating information and images, and considering a select number sites for designation on the Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes.

Crawick Multiverse is now run by The Crawick Multiverse Trust, who operate the site as a visitor attraction, unique destination and outdoor venue.

Charles Jencks was an internationally renowned landscape designer, cultural theorist (particularly of Postmodernism), and architectural historian. Crawick Multiverse was his final land art project and his largest completed work in the UK, though his work can be found across the globe from India to South Korea.

Jencks designed Crawick Multiverse to explore cosmology, prehistory, and connections to the past through the theory of the ‘multiverse’.

Features in the landscape convey a sense of the universe and its rhythms, from the standing stone avenue through the North-South Line, which evokes prehistoric stone monuments like the Neolithic Calanais Standing Stones on the Isle of Lewis, to the Omphalos, which signifies both the geological and mythical interior of the Earth.

Philip Robertson, Deputy Head of Designations at HES, said: “Crawick Multiverse is an excellent addition to the inventory. Many of the ideas Charles Jencks explored throughout his illustrious career culminate at a massive scale here, and the site has artistic, cultural and historical significance.

“Gardens and designed landscapes of the recent past such as Crawick Multiverse are an important element of Scotland’s historic environment and landscape. However, they are not always valued as much as older sites. It’s important to record, recognise and promote awareness of these sites through our work.”

Patrick Lorimer, Trustee at The Crawick Multiverse Trust, said: "As trustees we are delighted that Historic Environment Scotland has recognised the importance and unique nature of Crawick Multiverse and considered it to be worthy of a listing in their 'Inventory of Gardens and Designed Landscapes' as part of their recent initiative to identify and celebrate Scotland's modern gardens and designed landscapes.

"It is a rare and special accolade to be recognised in this way and a fitting tribute to Charles Jencks and his significant contribution to land art in the UK and across the world."

The news comes weeks after HES designated Livingston 'Livi' Skatepark as a listed structure at category B.

READ MORE: Livingston Skatepark to join Scotland's list of important structures

The skatepark, which opened in 1981 and was later extended, achieved international renown within the skate scene from its earliest days due to its scale, ambition and quality. Known for its very deep Double Bowl and finely-tuned transitions, the skatepark is an enduring icon of the Scottish skate and bike scene.

‘Livi’ Skatepark is the earliest surviving purpose-built skatepark in Scotland. Concrete skateparks from this era are increasingly rare across the UK as many have been filled in or demolished. It is also an important example of public enterprise architecture by Livingston Development Corporation built to serve Livingston New Town.

Dara Parsons, Head of Designations at Historic Environment Scotland, said: "We are delighted to confirm 'Livi' Skatepark as a listed building after West Lothian Council asked us to consider designation.

"Iain Urquhart’s original design is grounded in early skate culture, and the park is known around the world for its pioneering design, the quality of the skating experience, and as a prototype for later concrete skateparks.

"Through designation, we hope to recognise and protect the best examples of our cultural heritage. Listing Scotland’s oldest skatepark helps demonstrate the variety of our historic environment and especially the important role the built environment of the late 20th century structure has in telling Scotland’s story.”