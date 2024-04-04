A Preliminary Hearing is set for May 17 at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, with the Inquiry to be held on October 9, 10 and 11.

The purpose of a FAI includes determining the cause of death; the circumstances in which the death occurred, and to establish what, if any, reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

READ MORE: Leo Lamont FAI: Baby died after pre-term labour 'missed'

Unlike criminal proceedings, FAIs are inquisitorial in nature, and are used to establish facts rather than to apportion blame.

It is anticipated that the Inquiry will consider whether there were any defects in any system of working which contributed to the death.

Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for COPFS, said: “The death of James Murray occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.

“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.

“Mr Murray’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”