He said he has confidence in the chief executive of Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd (CMAL) – the Government’s company which owns the ferries and port infrastructure.

It emerged on Wednesday that CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond had been removed by the state-owned ferry operator’s board.

As an interim replacement was announced, the UK’s largest ferry operator said there are likely to be ongoing challenges on the west coast network until new vessels join its fleet.

Mr Drummond’s departure came a week after the chief executive of shipyard Ferguson Marine, David Tydeman, was sacked by the state-owned company’s board. Ferguson Marine is building two over-budget and delayed ferries for CalMac.

Mr Yousaf addressed the matter on Thursday as he visited Dingwall Mart in the Highlands with the SNP’s candidate for the Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross seat, Lucy Beattie.

He was also joined by SNP ministers Emma Roddick and Maree Todd, as well as backbencher and former leadership rival Kate Forbes.

Asked if Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan or other ministers had ordered the sackings, Mr Yousaf told the PA news agency: “No, these are independent decisions by the board.

“Let’s be clear – both Mairi and I have been very clear with boards, be it the board of Fergusons, be it our colleagues at CMAL or CalMac, that we expect delivery.

“We expect there to be a laser-like focus on delivery for our island communities.”

Mr Yousaf said he has confidence in CMAL boss Kevin Hobbs.