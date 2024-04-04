Scotland’s recycling rate has reached an all-time high, according to data released by Scotland’s environmental watchdog, SEPA.
SEPA has published the Scottish Waste From All Sources 2022 Official Statistics, which provide details on waste from Scottish households, businesses and public services.
Scotland generated 10.16 million tonnes of waste, with 62.3% recycled, a 5.3% increase from the recycling rate in 2021.
The data reflects the increase in the proportion of construction and demolition waste, as the construction industry rebounded following the pandemic, SEPA said.
Scots also continued to reduce their reliance on landfill – with 23.2% of all wastes ending up in landfill, for an all-time low figure of 2.30 million tonnes.
Supporting the shift from landfill is the small but significant role played by energy from waste (incineration) facilities, which saw an 8.3% increase in Scottish waste being treated by incineration in 2022.
Vicki White, Head of Materials at SEPA said: “The fact that Scots are recycling more than ever before is great news, with our highest recycling rate on record.
“The latest data not only shows we’re recycling more and landfilling less, but also that Scottish businesses are continuing to respond to consumers who are continuing to call for less waste and greater resource efficiency.
“Whilst its clear there’s more to do, this latest data is both encouraging and a key milestone in our journey to a more resource efficient, net zero economy.”
