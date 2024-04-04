Craig Hendry, managing director of Johnston Carmichael Wealth, noted that the financial management arm now has more than 60 members of staff.

“Lauren and Duncan will strengthen our wider team," he said. "Both have impressive backgrounds, know their local markets and are really well connected, which will help us pursue growth across Dundee and the wider area in Perth and Fife.

“We’re well positioned within the marketplace, and as a truly independent firm working with a variety of clients at all different levels, we are able to offer impartial, trusted and award-winning advice.”

Ms Whitters joined the firm in recent weeks and will work closely with Mr Fernie, a financial planner with more than 14 years’ experience in financial services. Her specialisms include savings and investments, inheritance tax mitigation and estate planning, pre- and post-retirement planning, and reviewing existing financial planning arrangements.

“Johnston Carmichael and Johnston Carmichael Wealth both have excellent reputations, and fantastic teams, which attracted me to this role," Ms Whitters said. “It’s been great to see how numbers have grown in the Dundee office in recent years, and I’m really looking forward to working with businesses across the area."

The hub provides bespoke services to the city’s growing sectors, including technology and life sciences. The team also supports businesses from other key industries, including food, drink and agriculture.