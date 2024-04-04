Guy Jefferson, Chief Operating Officer at SP Energy Networks, said: “Due to the potential for damage to our power lines, power cuts become more likely in high winds. It’s important both we and our customers are fully prepared – just in case.

“We’ll have engineers in the areas where we expect Storm Kathleen to have the most impact and our teams are on hand 24/7.

"The sooner we know about a power cut, the quicker we can get to work to restore supplies, so if you experience a power outage, let us know by calling the free, national emergency helpline on 105.”

SP Energy Networks’ tips for being prepared are: