A hotel in Argyll, described as a “true gem”, has been put up for sale with offers around £495,000 sought.
Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to bring to market The Royal an Lochan hotel in Tighnabruaich on behalf of liquidator Alan Fallows of Xeinadin.
The property agent said: “The property offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return guests and local trade. The hotel is currently closed and being sold as seen by the liquidators.”
READ MORE: UK decision 'utter madness', Scottish income tax fears: exclusive poll in full
Graham + Sibbald added: “The Royal an Lochan hotel is an outstanding 11-bedroom hotel with a large restaurant, lounge and shinty bar located on the banks of the Kyles of Bute. Situated on a prominent plot on the shorefront, the hotel is a well-known institution serving residents and tourists alike.
“This hotel is a true gem offering impressive views and charming architecture. The property is appealing to a range of customers whether you want to relax in the lounge next to the fire, enjoy dinner with a view over the bay in the restaurant or a cold pint in the historic shinty bar.”
Graham + Sibbald noted the property also offers a self-contained, “charming”, three-bedroom house for owner’s accommodation, and a two-bedroom staff flat.
It said: “The property also benefits from a multi-purpose function room that can be used for a private dining area perfect for a more intimate meal or to gather your own group for an event.”
READ MORE: New poll: Scotland ‘rudderless’, UK 'laughing stock'
Graham + Sibbald observed that most of the bedrooms offer “outstanding views” over the sea loch. It flagged “a warm inviting atmosphere which seamlessly blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting”.
The property agent added: “With a small amount of investment, you can redevelop this hotel into a perfect boutique destination hotel.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: So what led to CalMac chief's immediate exit?
Peter Seymour, a director at Graham + Sibbald, said: “We were delighted to bring to the market the Royal an Lochan hotel. This outstanding hotel has proven itself to be a key player in Tighnabruaich, attracting large crowds all year round. We feel this is a fantastic business opportunity for the right buyer to make the most of the already impressive building, creating a boutique style destination hotel.”
Graham + Sibbald said it is “inviting offers in the region of £495,000 for the freehold interest”.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here