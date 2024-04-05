The property agent said: “The property offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return guests and local trade. The hotel is currently closed and being sold as seen by the liquidators.”

Graham + Sibbald added: “The Royal an Lochan hotel is an outstanding 11-bedroom hotel with a large restaurant, lounge and shinty bar located on the banks of the Kyles of Bute. Situated on a prominent plot on the shorefront, the hotel is a well-known institution serving residents and tourists alike.

“This hotel is a true gem offering impressive views and charming architecture. The property is appealing to a range of customers whether you want to relax in the lounge next to the fire, enjoy dinner with a view over the bay in the restaurant or a cold pint in the historic shinty bar.”

Graham + Sibbald noted the property also offers a self-contained, “charming”, three-bedroom house for owner’s accommodation, and a two-bedroom staff flat.

It said: “The property also benefits from a multi-purpose function room that can be used for a private dining area perfect for a more intimate meal or to gather your own group for an event.”

Graham + Sibbald observed that most of the bedrooms offer “outstanding views” over the sea loch. It flagged “a warm inviting atmosphere which seamlessly blends traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting”.

The property agent added: “With a small amount of investment, you can redevelop this hotel into a perfect boutique destination hotel.”

Peter Seymour, a director at Graham + Sibbald, said: “We were delighted to bring to the market the Royal an Lochan hotel. This outstanding hotel has proven itself to be a key player in Tighnabruaich, attracting large crowds all year round. We feel this is a fantastic business opportunity for the right buyer to make the most of the already impressive building, creating a boutique style destination hotel.”

Graham + Sibbald said it is “inviting offers in the region of £495,000 for the freehold interest”.