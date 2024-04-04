A Scots council has transferred the ownership of a community greenspace to a local partnership for the sum of £1.
Deburn Wood in Crail has new owners following the community asset transfer to Crail Community Partnership from Fife Council.
The area, which is described as one of Crail’s most beautiful and iconic spaces, is maintained by a band of volunteers.
Community asset transfers were introduced in 2015 by the Scottish Government in a bid to give communities more control over local assets.
READ MORE: Plan to secure 'strong future' for crofting on historic isle
At a meeting of Fife Council's Cabinet Committee, councillors agreed to transfer ownership of the woods to the local partnership for £1 to allow the partnership access to more external funding to manage the area as a community green space.
Fife Council's communities spokesperson Cllr Linda Erskine welcomed the agreement. She said: "This is great news for the local community.
"Denburn Wood is a much loved local asset in Crail and is a well used scenic route. Crail Community Partnership are worthy custodians of its future."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here