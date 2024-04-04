The area, which is described as one of Crail’s most beautiful and iconic spaces, is maintained by a band of volunteers.

Community asset transfers were introduced in 2015 by the Scottish Government in a bid to give communities more control over local assets.

At a meeting of Fife Council's Cabinet Committee, councillors agreed to transfer ownership of the woods to the local partnership for £1 to allow the partnership access to more external funding to manage the area as a community green space.

Fife Council's communities spokesperson Cllr Linda Erskine welcomed the agreement. She said: "This is great news for the local community.

"Denburn Wood is a much loved local asset in Crail and is a well used scenic route. Crail Community Partnership are worthy custodians of its future."