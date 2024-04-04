A Scots council has transferred the ownership of a community greenspace to a local partnership for the sum of £1.

Deburn Wood in Crail has new owners following the community asset transfer to Crail Community Partnership from Fife Council.

The area, which is described as one of Crail’s most beautiful and iconic spaces, is maintained by a band of volunteers. 

Community asset transfers were introduced in 2015 by the Scottish Government in a bid to give communities more control over local assets.

At a meeting of Fife Council's Cabinet Committee, councillors agreed to transfer ownership of the woods to the local partnership for £1 to allow the partnership access to more external funding to manage the area as a community green space.

Fife Council's communities spokesperson Cllr Linda Erskine welcomed the agreement. She said: "This is great news for the local community.

"Denburn Wood is a much loved local asset in Crail and is a well used scenic route. Crail Community Partnership are worthy custodians of its future." 

 