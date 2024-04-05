The new, residential-led development will be constructed on land allocated for housing by the local authority adjacent to Balgraystone Road and Springfield Road.

Cala noted it had already completed the purchase of the site, which it said would “help meet demand for high-quality and sustainable housing”.

The housebuilder declared the development “will also complement ongoing regeneration initiatives locally, including work to upgrade and improve Aurs Road”.

Cala said: “The new development will offer a diverse mix of housing types including terraced, semi-detached and detached homes, and range from two-bedroom starter homes to five-bedroom villas suitable for larger families.”

It noted the plans also include provision for a neighbourhood retail facility “which would serve the residents of the development as well as the wider local community”.

Cala said: “The site is well positioned for public transport links, which are set to be enhanced by a new train station which will be situated off Balgraystone Road and create a new stop on the Neilston line.”

It noted that public consultations carried out before it submitted its plans to East Renfrewshire Council had attracted more than 120 people, declaring: “Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with almost seven in 10 supporting the proposals.”

Gillian Hessett, land manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “We can’t wait to get under way with our plans for Barrhead. The development has been designed to suit a wide range of homeowners, from those taking their first steps on the property ladder through to growing families and downsizers and features ample green space and attractive landscaping.

“The site has been long intended for residential development. We’re confident our proposals will enhance the local area, supporting demand for homes and sustaining the existing community. The construction phase of the development will also support the local economy through direct and indirect jobs.” Groundworks are due to start in the autumn, with the first homes scheduled to be released for sale next spring.