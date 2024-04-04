Police have said the personal details of a Conservative MSP were not recorded in relation to a non-crime hate incident logged against him.
Murdo Fraser complained to police when he learned a social media post of his had been reported to the force and was logged after not having met the criminal standard.
Mr Fraser had been critical of the Scottish Government’s stance on non-binary people in the post.
In a response to a letter of complaint, where he accused the force of breaching the law, a chief inspector in Police Scotland’s professional standards department said: “I am aware an officer from our National Complaint Assessment and Resolution Unit contacted you direct to discuss the matter on 26th March 2024.
“During the conversation regarding allegation one (that guidance on non-crime hate incidents breaches data protection law) it was confirmed to you, your personal details were not recorded on Police Scotland’s Interim Vulnerable Persons Database in relation to the hate incident in question.”
READ MORE: Tory MSP threatens Police Scotland with legal action over 'Hate Incident' tweet
Mr Fraser also alleged a breach of the Human Rights Act and the Equality Act.
The force said an officer had been allocated to investigate those allegations, which the letter described as “complex”.
A non-crime hate incident is recorded when an incident does not meet the threshold for a crime but is perceived to be “motivated (wholly or partly) by malice and ill-will towards a social group”, according to Police Scotland guidance.
On Thursday, the day the response was received, Mr Fraser wrote again to Police Scotland to clarify its policy on the recording of non-crime hate incidents.
In a letter to Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell, he asked if different standards are applied for such incidents if the accused are “high-profile and powerful figures”, after reports against First Minister Humza Yousaf and Harry Potter author JK Rowling were not logged.
He also asked if the decision to record his case as such and not the First Minister’s “suggests political bias”.
The issue has come against the backdrop of the rollout of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, which has proven controversial and led to thousands of reports this week.
The Bill consolidates hate crime legislation and creates an offence of stirring up hatred against certain protected characteristics, but detractors have warned it could chill free speech.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel