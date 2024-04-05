A report by Shedkm Architects Ltd for Dunedin Street LLP/HUB Residential proposes student accommodation at the industrial site in the Scottish capital.

“The proposal is for a new ground plus five-storey student accommodation building containing 65 student rooms, including wheelchair accessible accommodation,” it stated.

“Internal student amenity space is distributed throughout the building with large areas at the ground floor and amenity kitchens and lounges provided on accommodation floors.

The proposal is for a new five-storey student accommodation building containing 65 student rooms (Image: Shedkm)

“Laundry facilities, post and parcel areas, communal wc and secure cycle storage are located at the ground floor. The main entrance to the building is located on Dunedin Street and the proposal provides active frontages along Dunedin Street and to the new proposed external amenity courtyard, to the rear of the site.

“The new ground floor external amenity space provides a high-quality, accessible external area which navigates the levels between the development site and the adjacent Makers Yard, defining clear areas of public and resident space. The southern part of the level 05 roof comprises an external amenity roof terrace (159sqm) for resident use and acts as a biodiverse roof.”

It added that “the materials are predominantly a combination of dark grey/black brick cladding and metal cladding profiles in silver and yellow with silver powder coated metal doors and metal framed windows, tying the scheme in to the site’s post-industrial aesthetic”.

No car parking is proposed within the scheme, “encouraging active transport methods”.

A review of the previously submitted scheme for the site has been undertaken to “analyse the opportunities and contraints for alternative development approaches”.

Key points for the earlier scheme refusal included the development’s relationship to site boundaries, the amount of external amenity provided at ground floor and absence of a waste and recycling management plan, with the new proposal objectives to improve relationship to boundary, improve quality and quantum of external amenity provided and ensure ease of access for servicing and refuse.