A Scottish dairy has criticised plans Brexit labelling plans as a "huge cost for a family firm".
The managing director of Scotland’s largest independent dairy has urged the UK Government to rethink its "not for EU" labelling scheme which is set to be introduced in October and will rack up massive bills for businesses throughout the country.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 Farming Today, Robert Graham, managing director of Graham’s Family Dairy said that the proposed transition would cost the firm £300,000 before even considering the cost of labour time, complexity and additional running costs.
The move would lead to a change in packaging for over 300 of the dairy firm’s lines, equating to millions of units per week.
READ MORE: Why Scotland's entrepreneurship is hampered by Brexit
The regulation is currently set to be introduced in October to reduce time spent examining goods travelling to Northern Ireland and would require the words "not for EU" to be printed on all products not being shipped to the continent.
According to Dairy UK, the trade association for the UK dairy industry, the financial cost per business of changing labelling alone has been quoted as up to £500,000, and up to £2 million per business when factoring in all other costs.
READ MORE: New poll: Scotland ‘rudderless’, UK 'laughing stock'
Mr Graham said: "This transition will cost UK food and drink firms hundreds of thousands of pounds. For us, this is going to change the way we do things for millions of units every week, which is clearly a huge cost for a family firm.
"The proposed requirement means that we would have to have different packaging between UK and export lines, leading to higher costs across stock, production, branding and operations."
READ MORE: 'Brexit costing Scotland up to £100m a year in lost salmon exports'
He added: "It feels like the UK Government is using a sledgehammer to crack a nut. With some regulation already in place, the new requirements would add unjustified complexity while there is already an overwhelming feeling across the industry that it would make no difference to export trade to Northern Ireland.
"The food industry understands the complexities of politics but we can’t help but feel this legislation will do nothing for the industry but confuse consumers, increase complexity and heighten costs by millions for the sector.”
The Scottish Farmer reported that a recent poll by Best for Britain revealed that almost one in five (18%) have said they are less likely to buy products labelled “not for EU”.
Mr Graham has written to the Secretary of State for Scotland "with the hope that plans for the new requirements are reconsidered".
The UK Government said: "The government is legislating to confirm that labelling requirements on agrifood products are applied across Great Britain, to ensure no incentive arises for businesses to avoid placing goods on the Northern Ireland market."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here