It's to cover most of the central belt and South West Scotland from 8am to 10pm.

The Met Office stated: "Stronger gusts are now expected across some parts of the warning area, with likelihood also increased.

"Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend. Southerly winds are expected to gust quite widely to 50-60 mph on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly in Northern Ireland, will see gusts to 70 mph with large waves also likely.

The areas effected include :

Strathclyde

Argyll and Bute

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Dunbartonshire

Central, Tayside & Fife

Falkirk

Fife

Stirling

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders

Dumfries and Galloway

East Lothian

Edinburgh

Midlothian Council

Scottish Borders

West Lothian

READ MORE:

⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️



Strong winds across Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and western parts of England and Wales



Saturday 0800 – 2200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ou5lNCiT17

— Met Office (@metoffice) April 5, 2024

Transport is expected to be impacted by the weather with the public being advised of potential for road, rail, air and ferry services being closed, cancelled or delayed with longer journey times being likely.

Locals on the coastline have also been advised to remain vigilant around the waterside.

The Met Office added: "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

You can view the full advice and receive updates on the weather warning here.