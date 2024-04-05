Scotland is set to be battered by wind and rain for an lengthy period after the UK Met Office issued their latest yellow weather warning update.
Power cuts and a 'danger to life' are among the things to expect according to the Met Office with the yellow warning for rain and wind in place for the majority of Saturday 6 April.
It's to cover most of the central belt and South West Scotland from 8am to 10pm.
The Met Office stated: "Stronger gusts are now expected across some parts of the warning area, with likelihood also increased.
"Storm Kathleen will bring a spell of very windy weather to parts of western Britain and Northern Ireland this weekend. Southerly winds are expected to gust quite widely to 50-60 mph on Saturday, while some exposed spots, particularly in Northern Ireland, will see gusts to 70 mph with large waves also likely.
The areas effected include :
Strathclyde
- Argyll and Bute
- East Ayrshire
- East Dunbartonshire
- East Renfrewshire
- Glasgow
- Inverclyde
- North Ayrshire
- North Lanarkshire
- Renfrewshire
- South Ayrshire
- South Lanarkshire
- West Dunbartonshire
Central, Tayside & Fife
- Falkirk
- Fife
- Stirling
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
- Dumfries and Galloway
- East Lothian
- Edinburgh
- Midlothian Council
- Scottish Borders
- West Lothian
Transport is expected to be impacted by the weather with the public being advised of potential for road, rail, air and ferry services being closed, cancelled or delayed with longer journey times being likely.
Locals on the coastline have also been advised to remain vigilant around the waterside.
The Met Office added: "If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
You can view the full advice and receive updates on the weather warning here.
