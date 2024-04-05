It's beleived the attack took place at around 6pm, and on discovery a pregnant ewe was also found collapsed due to expected exhaustion from the incident.

Police are now looking to speak with three mean who were spotted in the area around the same time with a black and white cocker spaniel.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Appeal following livestock attack on Tuesday, 2 April at a farm in the Leny Feus area of Callander.

Three lambs were found dead and a pregnant ewe had to be euthanised. Officers believe they were attacked by a dog.

Info to 101, quoting 423 of 3 April

Inspector Andy Bushell said: “We all love seeing the lambs in the countryside at this time of year but unfortunately attacks by dogs on livestock can have devastating and appalling results.



“Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 owners can face prosecution if their pet attacks livestock and we are urging everyone to keep their dogs on a lead or under close control at all times and don't take your dog into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young farm animals.

“We are asking everyone to be considerate when out and about in our rural areas. If you are a dog owner then it is your responsibility to keep them under control."



Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting the reference 1423 of 3 April.