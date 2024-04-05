Police in Stirling have issued an appeal after a suspected dog attack on livestock in the area that left multiple lambs dead.
Three lambs were found dead on a farm in the Leny Feus area of Callander, Stirling on Tuesday 2 April.
It's beleived the attack took place at around 6pm, and on discovery a pregnant ewe was also found collapsed due to expected exhaustion from the incident.
Police are now looking to speak with three mean who were spotted in the area around the same time with a black and white cocker spaniel.
Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch. Officers are particularly keen to speak to three men who were in the area at the time with a black and white cocker spaniel.
READ MORE:
Storm Kathleen: Met Office update as 70mph winds to hit Scotland
Strike at Dounreay nuclear plant widens as second union to walk out
Appeal following livestock attack on Tuesday, 2 April at a farm in the Leny Feus area of Callander.— Police Scotland Forth Valley (@PSOSForthValley) April 5, 2024
Three lambs were found dead and a pregnant ewe had to be euthanised. Officers believe they were attacked by a dog.
Info to 101, quoting 423 of 3 April
More: https://t.co/B8yNdMQksU pic.twitter.com/396RcqAokd
Inspector Andy Bushell said: “We all love seeing the lambs in the countryside at this time of year but unfortunately attacks by dogs on livestock can have devastating and appalling results.
“Under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) (Scotland) Act 2021 owners can face prosecution if their pet attacks livestock and we are urging everyone to keep their dogs on a lead or under close control at all times and don't take your dog into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young farm animals.
“We are asking everyone to be considerate when out and about in our rural areas. If you are a dog owner then it is your responsibility to keep them under control."
Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting the reference 1423 of 3 April.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here