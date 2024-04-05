A Scottish airport has hailed a new coffee shop offering.
It comes as retail and food and drink for passengers are boosted ahead of what is expected to be a record year for traveller numbers.
The outlet is one of a number of changes at Edinburgh Airport as it looks forward to welcoming over 15 million travellers this year.
The airport said: "Our new Caffè Nero is now open near gate seven, check it out if you’re after a morning coffee to get you through that early start."
Edinburgh Airport also said earlier it is to open "distinct Scottish" outlets that include fashion and gifting by next year.
"As Scotland’s busiest airport we see tens of thousands of people travel through every day, whether for business or leisure, and we offer a unique retail opportunity for them by providing choice and variety,” the airport said.
☕️| Morning! Here’s something we’ve bean looking forward to sharing.— Edinburgh Airport (@EDI_Airport) April 5, 2024
The airport continued: "We work with leading passenger lounges, retail and food and beverage operators to provide a strong international offering and market range.
"Our strategy of delivering sustainable growth through choice offers our passengers the best possible range and diverse selection of retail products, lounges and services."
