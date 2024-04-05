The outlet is one of a number of changes at Edinburgh Airport as it looks forward to welcoming over 15 million travellers this year.

The airport said: "Our new Caffè Nero is now open near gate seven, check it out if you’re after a morning coffee to get you through that early start."

Edinburgh Airport also said earlier it is to open "distinct Scottish" outlets that include fashion and gifting by next year.

"As Scotland’s busiest airport we see tens of thousands of people travel through every day, whether for business or leisure, and we offer a unique retail opportunity for them by providing choice and variety,” the airport said.

☕️| Morning! Here’s something we’ve bean looking forward to sharing.



The airport continued: "We work with leading passenger lounges, retail and food and beverage operators to provide a strong international offering and market range.

"Our strategy of delivering sustainable growth through choice offers our passengers the best possible range and diverse selection of retail products, lounges and services."

'True gem' hotel with sea loch views for sale

A hotel in Argyll, described as a “true gem”, has been put up for sale with offers around £495,000 sought.

Graham + Sibbald has been appointed to bring to market The Royal an Lochan hotel in Tighnabruaich on behalf of liquidator Alan Fallows of Xeinadin. The property agent said: “The property offers a great business opportunity for the right buyer to build upon the already stellar reputation and frequent return guests and local trade. The hotel is currently closed and being sold as seen by the liquidators.”

Gut health company closes largest-ever funding round

A Scottish biotechnology company focused on unmet medical needs in gut health has completed its largest funding round to date.

EnteroBiotix has raised more than £27 million from new and existing investors to expand its work, which earlier this week passed a key milestone. The latest funding round includes backing from the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB), Thairm Bio and Kineticos Life Sciences.