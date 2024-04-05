A century on from when an iconic Scottish sportsman secured two medals in the Olympics, the charity named after him is launching an exclusive tartan.
In celebration of Tartan Day on Saturday April 6, a new design has been created in memory of Scottish athletic icon, Eric Liddell.
It’s been 100 years since Liddell won gold and bronze medals in the 1924 Paris Olympics for the 400m and 200m sprints respectively.
Eric Liddell Community charity has launched the exclusive design by Kinloch Anderson to celebrate the life, sporting & community achievements of Liddell and dressed up some furry friends in the tartan as part of the unveiling ceremony.
The numbers 100 and 24 are included in the thread count to reference the centenary of his Olympic success.
A University of Edinburgh alumni, Liddell spent his life after the Olympics following in the footsteps of his parents by becoming a missionary in China between the years of 1925 and 1943, only returning to Scotland twice in that period.
The colours brought to life in this new tartan are to represent every aspect of Liddell’s life.
Yellow represents his gold medal in the Paris Olympics, blue is for Scotland, and navy blue is for Scottish Rugby & Edinburgh University.
Lines of red are for his time in and history in China, and green is intended to represent his family holidays in the Scottish Borders and his love of field sports.
In 1941 life in China had become dangerous due to Japanese aggression in the region. The British Government advised British nationals to leave, and his pregnant wife Florence left for Canada with their children.
Eric opted to stay and carry out his work as missionary but was later interned at the Weishsien Interment Camp. He died on 21 February 1945 of an undiagnosed brain tumour, with overwork and malnourishment said to have quickened his death.
The colour grey has also been included in the tartan with the intention of representing the pain of separation, internment & loss in his life.
