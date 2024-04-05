A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a three-year-old boy at Glasgow’s troubled Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Archie Donald died on November 20, 2019, after being admitted to the Royal Hospital for Children, part of the QEUH campus, for treatment.
The inquiry will examine the circumstances of Archie’s death, with an expected focus on what role the identification and treatment of a line infection played in his death, the delay in admittance, and record sharing.
It will also consider whether the built hospital environment played a role in the contraction of the infection.
Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain ordered a “discretionary” fatal accident inquiry into Archie’s death – whereas in some cases FAIs are mandatory, including deaths in custody or at work.
READ MORE: FAI to probe death of heavy goods driver in M8 motorway crash
A preliminary hearing will take place on May 15 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The inquiry will establish if reasonable precautions could have been taken, and could be implemented in the future, to minimise the risk of deaths in similar circumstances, rather than attribute blame.
Procurator fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The Lord Advocate considers that it is in the public interest for a discretionary fatal accident inquiry to be held into the circumstances of the death of Archie Donald to ensure there can be a full public hearing of the facts of the case.
“The lodging of the first notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.
“Archie’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”
Earlier this year, the Crown Office ordered fatal accident inquiries to investigate “the death of several children” at the QUEH, which is subject to the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, a statutory probe into the construction of the facility.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here