Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the sale, notes the fish and chip shop has been in the same hands since 2016 and has around £7,000 of counter sales per week. It declared the business “is profitable and in genuine walk-in condition”.

The property agent highlighted opportunities for a new owner to expand the range on offer, to include the likes of pizzas and kebabs, and extend opening hours.

Cornerstone, declaring the fish and chip shop was “perfect” for a hands-on operator with no investment required and the premises having been recently modernised to the highest standards, said: “Our clients have owned and operated Dolphin Fish and Chips in Macduff since 2016 and since then have consistently invested, upgraded and modernised the property and all the equipment, fixtures and fittings within.

“The business is now presented to the highest standard throughout, whereupon the new owners will have no major capital expense expected within several years. There has been no expense spared in all aspects of this opportunity, which is clear to see immediately on entering the property.”

Cornerstone added: “The trading location forms part of the North East 250, an amazing road trip which explores everything for which Scotland is famous on a unique route taking you through the whisky distilleries of Speyside, the spectacular mountain passes of the Cairngorms National Park, the famous castles of Royal Deeside, the rugged North Sea coastline to the east, and the picturesque seaside villages of the Moray Firth Coast.”

It flagged “scope to expand” for a new owner.

Cornerstone said: “The current owners choose to operate on fairly limited hours with a menu restricted to traditional fried foods along with some wraps and baked potatoes. There is certainly scope for hours to be extended and to potentially look at the addition of what is now common in ‘chippies’, further menu items such as pizzas and kebabs. Deliveries are not offered and again this would be an opportunity to increase turnover.”