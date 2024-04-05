A fish and chip shop in a historic former spa town on the North East 250 route has been put up for sale, with opportunities for growth flagged.
The award-winning Dolphin Fish and Chips in Macduff in Aberdeenshire is on the market at a guide price of £250,000 plus stock at valuation.
Cornerstone Business Agents, which is handling the sale, notes the fish and chip shop has been in the same hands since 2016 and has around £7,000 of counter sales per week. It declared the business “is profitable and in genuine walk-in condition”.
The property agent highlighted opportunities for a new owner to expand the range on offer, to include the likes of pizzas and kebabs, and extend opening hours.
Cornerstone, declaring the fish and chip shop was “perfect” for a hands-on operator with no investment required and the premises having been recently modernised to the highest standards, said: “Our clients have owned and operated Dolphin Fish and Chips in Macduff since 2016 and since then have consistently invested, upgraded and modernised the property and all the equipment, fixtures and fittings within.
“The business is now presented to the highest standard throughout, whereupon the new owners will have no major capital expense expected within several years. There has been no expense spared in all aspects of this opportunity, which is clear to see immediately on entering the property.”
Cornerstone added: “The trading location forms part of the North East 250, an amazing road trip which explores everything for which Scotland is famous on a unique route taking you through the whisky distilleries of Speyside, the spectacular mountain passes of the Cairngorms National Park, the famous castles of Royal Deeside, the rugged North Sea coastline to the east, and the picturesque seaside villages of the Moray Firth Coast.”
It flagged “scope to expand” for a new owner.
Cornerstone said: “The current owners choose to operate on fairly limited hours with a menu restricted to traditional fried foods along with some wraps and baked potatoes. There is certainly scope for hours to be extended and to potentially look at the addition of what is now common in ‘chippies’, further menu items such as pizzas and kebabs. Deliveries are not offered and again this would be an opportunity to increase turnover.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here