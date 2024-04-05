Brought to you by
WOOD LEISURE HOLIDAY PARKS
For over 40 years, the Wood Family have been helping create memorable holidays at their five popular Wood Leisure Holiday Parks.
The award-winning holiday parks are set in incredible locations, within easy reach of Scotland's central belt.
Lodges at Callander Woods
So, whether you're looking for a rural escape in Deeside, a bolthole to relax in after a day exploring Perthshire or The Trossachs, or a retreat within walking distance of Loch Lomond, they've got the perfect holiday home for you.
Luxuriously Spacious & Stylish Lodges
Their luxurious holiday lodges offer spacious, contemporary and stylish home-from-home living. Finished to a residential specification, including modern appliances and spacious outdoor decking, they are perfect for holidays all year round.
Luxurious & Spacious Swift Toronto Lodge
Trossachs Meadow Development
Set within the world-famous Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, the new development at Callander Woods offers a unique opportunity to buy your own holiday lodge in magnificent surroundings.
As a popular visitor destination encompassing dramatic beauty, it is easy to see why Wood Leisure chose to site their new development of holiday homes with riverside pitches and stunning views of the surrounding hills here.
Trossachs Meadow at Callander Woods sits near the small tourist town of the same name, often referred to as the Gateway to the Highlands.
Whether your interest lies in cycling, walking adventures with your ‘furry friend’ or for those brave enough, cold water swimming, there are numerous options and exciting routes to explore on the doorstep.
New Willerby Dorchester Lodge Lounge
For the less energetic days, stroll into Callander and chose from one of the many quaint cafes for cake and coffee then browse around the lovely independent shops.
These luxurious lodges offer the feeling of spaciousness and tranquillity that you’ll look forward to after a day enjoying the pleasures of the local area. Whether it’s to get lost in your favourite book or light up the BBQ, it will be the place you can enjoy many happy days for years to come.
No Hidden Extras
Lodges come fully furnished, with top-quality fitted kitchens and built-in appliances. With two- or three-bedroom layouts to choose from, ensuite master bedrooms and luxurious bathrooms they provide the ideal retreat for two or a place for the whole family make memories together.
View from the New Vistory Parkview decking
Spacious UPVC decking is included on all lodges to give you ample space for outdoor dining and taking in the views. The lodges are located on generous landscaped pitches, with parking alongside for two cars.
UPVC boarding, a year's Gas Safe, heat trace and floe systems (to ensure ease of use in the Winter months) also come as standard and there are no pitch fees to pay till 2025.
Callander Woods Open Weekend
On the weekend of 20 and 21 April, Callander Woods plays host to open days where you can view the lodges, look around the park, enjoy some refreshments and chat to the team.
You can reserve your viewing on Wood Leisure’s website or by giving them a call, but if you can’t make this weekend, viewings are available seven days a week.
https://www.woodleisure.co.uk/our-parks/callander-woods/ownership/callander-woods-open-day
