Business sales adviser KBS Corporate noted he had instructed it to facilitate a sale of Rab Corder Bathrooms, which also provides plumbing and heating services, “to align with his retirement plans”.

Noting the transaction had been coordinated by its corporate deal executive, Oliver Rigby, KBS said: “The successful offer was made by MKM, who already had 125 existing branches nationwide.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Scottish income tax fears and pure foolishness

Rab Corder has stepped down as chief executive with immediate effect, but all other employees remain with the business as it transitions to MKM Dumfries St Mary’s, KBS noted.

The adviser added that the acquisition and expansion of the plumbing and heating services operation would create three full-time jobs in the next two months.

KBS said of Rab Corder Bathrooms: “With the help of a dedicated team, the business has built up a strong reputation for the services it provides.”

Rab Corder believes the future is extremely bright for the company he founded, under its new ownership, KBS declared.

Mr Corder said: “It’s bittersweet to officially step down from a business I’ve built over two-plus decades. I’d like to say thank you to all my customers and the team.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Are SNP and Greens really performing worse than Conservatives?

“I’ve always admired MKM’s commitment to supporting the local community as well as the company’s dedication to stocking the best range of products and employing the best people.”

He added: “My wife, Vicky, remains with the business and I look forward to seeing how the team expand our current services and grow it into something very special for the area.”

READ MORE: Famous name in fashion reveals opening date for first Scottish store

Andrew Popple, MKM’s business operations director, said: “Rab has built an outstanding reputation in Dumfries, and we are delighted to retain the whole team.

“This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity for MKM to further strengthen our presence in Scotland, enhancing our services with the capabilities of Rab Corder Bathrooms.”

KBS said: “The business will continue to provide bathroom design, incorporating 14 displays, to the trade and public, benefiting from MKM's logistics and industry experience with the addition of new brands and free local delivery services.

“There will also be investment to enhance the existing bathroom showroom, introducing a new kitchen showroom and expanding the plumbing and heating offering in the coming months.”