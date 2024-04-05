Repairs to the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct will not disrupt rail services and will not change its distinctive appearance, Network Rail has said.
Network Rail announced the world-famous viaduct, which operates between Fort William and Mallaig in the Scottish Highlands, will undergo £3.4 million in repairs.
Engineers will assess the strength of the viaduct, while carrying out work to protect it from water erosion, and will later complete concrete repairs and make improvements beneath the track.
Work on the viaduct, which is known globally for featuring in the Harry Potter films, will take just under a year to complete.
A start date for the work has yet to be announced.
READ MORE: Glenfinnan Viaduct urgent repairs after cracks found above span
Network Rail said there would be no disruption to trains that operate on the line while maintenance is carried out, and said the structure’s appearance would remain the same.
Laura Craig, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “The viaduct is an iconic landmark which attracts visitors from across the world, so we’ve worked hard to develop a solution which will help preserve the structure, respect its historic significance while minimising the visual impact of our work.”
Mark Ilderton, service delivery director for ScotRail, added: “ScotRail journeys on the West Highland line, taking in the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct, are incredibly popular and it is fantastic to see this work being carried out by our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland.
“There will be no disruption to any of our services during the work, and we look forward to giving as many people as possible the chance to experience the journey in the coming weeks and months”.
Network Rail is working with Highland Council, the landowners and stakeholders to make sure work is carried out as sensitively as possible.
This includes using carefully selected stone for the repairs that match the existing masonry.
Councillor Ken Gowans, chairman of The Highland Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “The scenic rail journey has become a hugely popular route between Fort William and Mallaig.
“It is very popular with Harry Potter fans and attracts visitors from across the world.
“In addition, it also provides a valued service to those living and working in the communities it passes through, so it is essential that repair works and works to safeguard the route’s future is carried out.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel