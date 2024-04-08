A ground-floor office or retail unit in Oban, let to a global insurance broker, is up for sale with offers over £150,000 sought.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has brought to market the property, which is let to Marsh, on Airds Crescent to the east of Argyll Square.
The property agent describes it as an “investment opportunity”.
Shepherd said: “The building comprises the ground floor of a wider three-storey and attic mid-terraced tenement block and benefits from large display windows fronting on to Airds Crescent with a small single-storey extension to the rear of the ground floor.
“The 810 sq ft property is currently configured to provide three cellular offices, a kitchenette and cloakroom.”
Linda Cameron, at Shepherd, said: “The property, which qualifies for 100% rates relief, is currently let to Marsh Corporate Services until October 2027 on a rent of £10,951 [per annum].”
Shepherd said: “Offers over £150,000 are invited with the benefit of the existing lease in place to Marsh. This reflects an attractive net initial yield of 7.18%.”
It noted there is on-street parking to the front of the property, with Airds Crescent “a one-way street directly accessed from the main thoroughfare of George Street”.
Shepherd added: “Oban - ‘The Little Bay’ in Gaelic - is a well-established port town within Argyll and Bute Council area and is one of Scotland’s most popular tourist destinations located on the coast of the Firth of Lorn with views out to the islands of Lismore and Kerrera with the Isle of Mull beyond.
"The town lies at the western end of the A85 which joins the A82 to Glasgow. The town is 45 miles south-west of Fort William."
