The Tobermory Hotel on the Isle of Mull has a restaurant and bar as well as a strong trading history, the agent said.

The hotel sits on a picturesque seafront that has featured in advertising campaigns, films and television programmes, including the BBC children’s show Balamory.

James Wright, director of Ritecrown Ltd, told The Herald: "The Tobermory Hotel now joins our family of the Western Isles Hotel and Harbour Guest House, all located in Tobermory.

"All will be operated under one management structure allowing us to better ensure stability of friendly trained staff, expected standards of accommodation, good reasonably priced food and drink and to keep constantly upgrading to ensure guest satisfaction."

Mr Wright also said: "We will extend our popular locals’ discount scheme to the Tobermory Hotel where 10% is offered on all food and drink and up to 20% on accommodation as well as our Highlands and Islands off season deals of £100 per person for dinner bed and breakfast."

Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale & Company, said: "A very popular hotel on Mull which we look forward to seeing the new owner take forward. We would be delighted to speak to any hospitality operator in Scotland who is thinking of an exit strategy."

The agent said hotel said the hotel has been serving guests for 150 years. It said: "The hotel has a rich history that dates back to the early 19th century when it was first built as a private home for a wealthy merchant.

"In 1882, the house was purchased by a local businessman named George Robertson, who transformed it into a hotel.

"During World War II, the hotel was used as a base for British naval officers who were stationed in the area. After the war, the hotel was restored and reopened to the public."