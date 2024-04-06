A historic hotel on a famous Scottish waterfront has been sold.
Specialist agent Drysdale & Company said the hotel "has successfully sold to a local operator for the asking price of £1.2 million".
The Tobermory Hotel on the Isle of Mull has a restaurant and bar as well as a strong trading history, the agent said.
The hotel sits on a picturesque seafront that has featured in advertising campaigns, films and television programmes, including the BBC children’s show Balamory.
READ MORE: Village inn dating from 1607 and overlooking former royal palace put on market
James Wright, director of Ritecrown Ltd, told The Herald: "The Tobermory Hotel now joins our family of the Western Isles Hotel and Harbour Guest House, all located in Tobermory.
"All will be operated under one management structure allowing us to better ensure stability of friendly trained staff, expected standards of accommodation, good reasonably priced food and drink and to keep constantly upgrading to ensure guest satisfaction."
READ MORE: Historic hotel for sale
Mr Wright also said: "We will extend our popular locals’ discount scheme to the Tobermory Hotel where 10% is offered on all food and drink and up to 20% on accommodation as well as our Highlands and Islands off season deals of £100 per person for dinner bed and breakfast."
Stuart Drysdale, of Drysdale & Company, said: "A very popular hotel on Mull which we look forward to seeing the new owner take forward. We would be delighted to speak to any hospitality operator in Scotland who is thinking of an exit strategy."
READ MORE: 'True gem' hotel with sea loch views for sale
The agent said hotel said the hotel has been serving guests for 150 years. It said: "The hotel has a rich history that dates back to the early 19th century when it was first built as a private home for a wealthy merchant.
"In 1882, the house was purchased by a local businessman named George Robertson, who transformed it into a hotel.
"During World War II, the hotel was used as a base for British naval officers who were stationed in the area. After the war, the hotel was restored and reopened to the public."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here