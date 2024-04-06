It is the fourteenth consecutive year in which the Usher Hall has been awarded five-star status by Scotland’s national tourism organisation.

The Usher Hall is a key venue for visiting national and international orchestras and has been the main venue for the Edinburgh International Festival since 1947. The venue is the Edinburgh home of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

Since opening in 1914, it has played host to David Bowie, Johnny Cash, Ella Fitzgerald, the Rolling Stones, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Adele.

Last year, the Usher Hall welcomed nearly 300,000 visitors.

Val Walker, culture and communities convener at The City of Edinburgh Council, said: "We’re very proud that the Usher Hall has once again been recognised as one of the best venues in Scotland. It has held a five-star Visit Scotland award rating each and every year since 2010 and this is testament to the hard work of colleagues who ensure that everyone who visits the Hall has an excellent experience. They have my profound thanks for their dedication and commitment to arts and culture in our city.

“Here in Edinburgh, we’re committed to maintaining the very best cultural facilities for our residents and visitors to enjoy. I’m sure that the Usher Hall will continue to go from strength to strength.

Neil Christison, regional director at VisitScotland, said: “The Usher Hall is an important part of Edinburgh’s musical heritage, and its visitor experience is just as memorable as those icons of music and theatre who have graced its stage. For years, the venue has set a high watermark for customer service in the city. This is down to its dedicated staff who have excelled in ensuring visitors have a fantastic day or night out. By providing an exceptional visitor experience, the Usher Hall is contributing towards our national goal of making Scotland a world-class destination.”