She announced the news on Instagram with a picture showing her cradling a baby bump.

Another image of a framed sonogram picture revealed Smith was at least 12 weeks pregnant, with writing underneath saying: "The bean at 12 weeks - the size of a fig".

Alongside the post, Smith, a podcaster, wrote: "We could not be more excited - you're already so loved little one."

ITV host Kelly shared the post on her own Instagram account, writing: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family!

"Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve.

"It's the best news EVER!"

Smith's partner Steve White posted a picture of their dog wearing a bandana which had "only child" crossed out to be replaced with "big sister".

He joked that their mini wire-haired dachshund Ruby "might have some competition later this year".

Kelly's ITV colleagues were among those to offer congratulations, including Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins who commented: "Oh my goodness what amazing news! So special".

Ria Hebden, the entertainment presenter on Lorraine, wrote "Congratulations Lorraine, wonderful blessings and you'll be such a fabulous Grandma xx" while RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said "THRILLED FOR YOU ALL".

The mother and daughter duo host a podcast together called What If?, where they discuss life's defining turning points with celebrity guests.

Kelly has hosted her eponymous chat show Lorraine on ITV since 2010.