Lorraine Kelly has said she "cannot wait to be a granny" after her daughter Rosie Smith announced she is pregnant.
Smith, 29, is the only daughter of the Scottish TV presenter and husband Steve Smith.
She announced the news on Instagram with a picture showing her cradling a baby bump.
Another image of a framed sonogram picture revealed Smith was at least 12 weeks pregnant, with writing underneath saying: "The bean at 12 weeks - the size of a fig".
Alongside the post, Smith, a podcaster, wrote: "We could not be more excited - you're already so loved little one."
ITV host Kelly shared the post on her own Instagram account, writing: "THE most exciting thing to have ever happened in our family!
"Cannot wait to be a granny and so proud of Rosie and her Steve.
"It's the best news EVER!"
Smith's partner Steve White posted a picture of their dog wearing a bandana which had "only child" crossed out to be replaced with "big sister".
He joked that their mini wire-haired dachshund Ruby "might have some competition later this year".
Kelly's ITV colleagues were among those to offer congratulations, including Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins who commented: "Oh my goodness what amazing news! So special".
Ria Hebden, the entertainment presenter on Lorraine, wrote "Congratulations Lorraine, wonderful blessings and you'll be such a fabulous Grandma xx" while RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said "THRILLED FOR YOU ALL".
The mother and daughter duo host a podcast together called What If?, where they discuss life's defining turning points with celebrity guests.
Kelly has hosted her eponymous chat show Lorraine on ITV since 2010.
