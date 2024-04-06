Roma communities have gathered in Glasgow to celebrate their culture and traditions ahead of International Roma Day.

Govanhill is home to Scotland's largest and the UK's second largest Roma population and the multi-cultural neighbourhood was on Saturday the backdrop to a parade demonstrating pride in Roma people.

Many of those living in Govanhill have escaped discrimination in Eastern Europe and International Roma Day, on April 8, is a focus also for discussing the situation of communities.

Community groups such as Romano Lav and Community Renewal Rom Romeha, have led in the preparations for local Roma Day celebrations taking place over the weekend.

There will also be celebrations of film, music and food that are open to the wider public.