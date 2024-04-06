Many of those living in Govanhill have escaped discrimination in Eastern Europe and International Roma Day, on April 8, is a focus also for discussing the situation of communities.

Community groups such as Romano Lav and Community Renewal Rom Romeha, have led in the preparations for local Roma Day celebrations taking place over the weekend.

There will also be celebrations of film, music and food that are open to the wider public.