Additional police patrols are in place in the east end of Glasgow after crowds gathered and caused a disturbance.
Eye witnesses said the Police Scotland helicopter was overhead as a large police presence worked to disperse groups of men from Glasgow Green and the Gallowgate.
Around 8.40pm on Saturday night crowds began to gather at the scene before officers arrived to "engage" with those who were there.
A number of people have been reported to the Procurator Fiscal for disorder offences and police said there were reports of any injuries.
The force has not confirmed whether the incident was football related.
A spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended and engaged with those gathered.
“There were no reported injuries and the crowds dispersed from the area.
“A number of people have been reported in connection with disorder offences.
“Officers remain in the area and additional patrols will be carried out.
“Enquiries are ongoing."
