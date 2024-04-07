The findings that appeared in our Business HQ Monthly supplement show directors think Holyrood is behind Westminster on the economy.

Asked if the Scottish Government is doing a better or worse job on business and the economy than the UK Government, or whether their performances are similar, 68% of the 133 respondents, 91 in all, said “worse”, 13% declared “better” and 19% believed “similar”.

It also found 85% of respondents believed the probability of an independence referendum had fallen in the last year.

The poll further reveals a firm view the Scottish Government is not correct to use its devolved powers to levy greater income tax on higher earners.

Historic Glasgow jeweller puts sparkle into high street with £20m investment

You do not need to look far for signs of decline in town and city centres across the UK, especially as the economy continues to grapple with the fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing upheaval in the retail sector.

At its heart is the multi-million-pound restoration of the historic Rowan House on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street, where phase one was recently completed with the opening of a new watch service centre. (Image: Newsquest)

However, one of Scotland’s oldest jewellers is reinforcing its commitment to the high street. Family-owned Laings, which can trace its roots back to 1840, is undertaking a capital investment programme expected to cost up to £20 million that will transform its bricks and mortar presence in its home city of Glasgow and other trading locations around the UK.

Brexit label change to cost Scottish family dairy £300,000

A Scottish dairy has criticised Brexit labelling plans as a "huge cost for a family firm".

Robert Graham said the move would cost the business hundreds of thousands of pounds, and lead to a change in packaging for over 300 of the dairy firm’s lines, equating to millions of units per week. (Image: Graham's Dairy)

The managing director of Scotland’s largest independent dairy has urged the UK Government to rethink its "not for EU" labelling scheme which is set to be introduced in October and will rack up bills out of nowhere for businesses throughout the country. Robert Graham, of Graham’s Family Dairy said that the proposed transition would cost the firm £300,000 before even considering the cost of labour time, complexity and additional running costs.

Social Hub brings new era of blended living to Glasgow student housing

The highly-awaited opening of The Social Hub – a combination of four-star hotel, student accommodation, co-working space and leisure facilities – will officially take place on April 12 following a £90 million investment in a 20,000 square metre new-build hub in Glasgow’s Merchant City.

Backed initially by private equity, Social Hub more recently secured financing from major institutional investors APG, the Dutch pension fund, and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. This will provide firepower for growth plans going forward. (Image: Newsquest)

The concept is the brainchild of Edinburgh native Charlie MacGregor, who set up the first of what has grown into a portfolio of 18 hotels in 2012 in Rotterdam.

"Glasgow is on fire. Glasgow is buzzing. It has been buzzing for a long time, so we are really excited,” Mr MacGregor said.

"We have Glasgow and Edinburgh in our targets – we want to still be in Edinburgh, so we have been looking in both cities for a long time."