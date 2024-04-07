The remarks from the computer company director - who is a fervent animal rights campaigner - were uncovered by the Mail on Sunday.

READ MORE: Jack McConnell: SNP hate crime law is 'unworkable'

In October 2021, she shared a petition on her social media calling for the end of horses being slaughtered for meat in the US.

She wrote: "If you want to eat meat - eat other humans!!! leave the animals alone. they're not here for you to murder! what gives you the right to take the lives of other beings? pick on your own kind"

Sharing another petition calling for the end of shark hunting in Australia, she wrote "Should be human and chips on the menu instead!"

Meanwhile, Amodio Amato, who was standing for the Stevenage seat, was dropped entirely by the party after the paper uncovered comments where he claimed First Minister Humza Yousaf was “most certainly a Hamas terrorist supporter.”

He also shared a far-right conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama being “a transvestite" and claimed London was an “Islamic State” and that there would be “a Muslim army run by Sadiq Khan.”

South Shropshire candidate Pete Addis was also dropped by the party, after the paper revealed he had called for Sir David Attenborough to be “killed off” and made a racist joke about “brown babies”.

He had also shared sexist remarks, including calling Labour frontbencher Angela Rayner a “slag” and a “trollop”, and telling journalist Ava Evans that “I'd s**g you”.

Mr Addis had also reportedly been banned from Facebook for using the racial slur “ch**ky”.The paper also unearthed comments by

A Reform UK spokesman said: "Amodio Amato and Pete Addis have been removed from their candidature with immediate effect, for comments that clearly breach any basic idea of decency. Iris Leask has been suspended pending further investigation."

READ MORE: Patrick Harvie rules out electoral pact with SNP at general election

The party has already had to suspend two candidates in Scotland after they shared posts from far-right figures.

Stephen McNamara who was standing for the Kilmarnock and Loudon constituency, was found to have said that trans people have “severe mental illness”, and their “days are numbered” on Twitter/X.

He was also found to share posts promoting gun ownership alongside branding Scottish equalities organisations as “tax payer funded peadophile (sic) services.”

The candidate for Mid-Dunbartonshire, David McNabb, shared a picture of Mr Yousaf alongside his wife Nadia at Murrayfield which included the comment: “Someone should have taken that off of him and shown both of them out the door. He’s more Pakistani than Scottish.”

Reform UK has vowed to stand candidates in every single Scottish seat at the next General Election.