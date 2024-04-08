A huge new shipbuilding facility in Scotland is scheduled for "practical completion" next spring
Turner & Townsend has been appointed by global security and aerospace company, BAE Systems, as the New Engineering Contract (NEC) Project Manager to support the delivery of ship build hall in Glasgow.
The hall is a key element of BAE Systems’ modernisation and digitalisation of its shipbuilding facilities at Govan and Scotstoun.
"With the construction of the facility already under way and practical completion expected in spring 2025, the new ship build hall is set to become a landmark building in the city, where the latest Type 26 anti-submarine warfare frigates are being constructed for the Royal Navy," T&T said.
Alongside a range of infrastructure and automation improvements, the company is introducing digital technology such as tablets and kiosk screens on the shop floor to streamline processes.
Once complete, the 170-metre long and 80-metre-wide structure will provide the space and services for BAE Systems to build two frigates, side-by-side, and will help enable efficient and safe shipbuilding for decades to come with future work unaffected by adverse weather.
The NEC will see the consultancy firm’s Scotland-based infrastructure team provide cost control and project management services for the construction of the new ship build hall.
Steven Jackson, T&T director of infrastructure, Scotland said: “BAE Systems’ investment in the long-term future of its Govan and Scotstoun facilities will transform and enhance shipbuilding in Glasgow. Our UK-wide expertise in the defence sector and in the delivery of major projects will play a key role in the development of this new facility.”
