Scotland is facing another day of adverse weather with flood warnings in place and heavy rain forecast.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 18 regional flood alerts in place, and 37 local flood warnings.
The Met Office has another warning for rain in place on Tuesday which affects much of Scotland.
It comes after 60mph gusts from Storm Kathleen battered parts of the country during the weekend, leading to travel disruption and road closures.
The rain warning for Tuesday comes into force at 1am, remains in place until 6pm, and covers the Borders, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perth and Aberdeen.
Sepa warned that significant flooding in coastal areas is possible, particularly in the Western Isles and Orkney due to the threat of high tides and waves.
It says there is still a danger to life and the risk of property flooding, road floods and disruption to infrastructure remains in place.
Sepa also warned of river flooding on Tuesday in southern, central and north-east Scotland.
Janine Hensman, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: "Whilst Storm Kathleen will ease on Sunday evening, another weather system is on the way. Significant flooding from rivers and surface water is possible in southern, central and north-eastern areas on Tuesday, with coastal flooding continuing due to high spring tides.
“Flood alerts and warnings are in place so stay up to date though our website. We will continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7 and review regional flood alerts and local flood warnings as required.
“We advise people to sign up to Floodline to receive free updates for where they live, or travel through, directly to their phone.
“People can also check our flood updates for all the latest information and view the three-day Scottish flood forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead”.
Police shut off North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square, Glasgow, as debris has been blown from a building and onto the street.
CalMac, Scotland’s largest ferry operator, cancelled a number of its services and many other ferries are operating on reduced timetables, while others face potential disruption.
ScotRail also faced a number of disruptions throughout Sunday, including its Helensburgh Central and Dunbarton Central services.
However, the services, according to Scotrail, are “starting to return to normal”.
In Aberdeen, mountain rescue teams traced two walkers who got into difficulty on Saturday evening.
On Sunday, Braemar Mountain Rescue team wrote: “Callout last night with Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team for two walkers in difficulty on Lochnagar.
“Located safe and well in the wee small hours. Please remember if heading out, read the weather forecast and have the skills and kit to enable you to enjoy your day.”
