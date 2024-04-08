The Met Office has another warning for rain in place on Tuesday which affects much of Scotland.

It comes after 60mph gusts from Storm Kathleen battered parts of the country during the weekend, leading to travel disruption and road closures.

🔸AMBER #Claonaig #Lochranza 07Apr Upon the vessel’s arrival at Lochranza it will operate one final sailing to Tarbert.Due to weather this will be the days final sailing. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) April 7, 2024

The rain warning for Tuesday comes into force at 1am, remains in place until 6pm, and covers the Borders, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Perth and Aberdeen.

Sepa warned that significant flooding in coastal areas is possible, particularly in the Western Isles and Orkney due to the threat of high tides and waves.

It says there is still a danger to life and the risk of property flooding, road floods and disruption to infrastructure remains in place.

Sepa also warned of river flooding on Tuesday in southern, central and north-east Scotland.

North Hanover Street has been closed between Cathedral Street and George Square due to wind blowing debris from a building. Contractors are on their way to carry out repair work. pic.twitter.com/Krg8mEybFH — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) April 7, 2024

Janine Hensman, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: "Whilst Storm Kathleen will ease on Sunday evening, another weather system is on the way. Significant flooding from rivers and surface water is possible in southern, central and north-eastern areas on Tuesday, with coastal flooding continuing due to high spring tides.

“Flood alerts and warnings are in place so stay up to date though our website. We will continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7 and review regional flood alerts and local flood warnings as required.

“We advise people to sign up to Floodline to receive free updates for where they live, or travel through, directly to their phone.

“People can also check our flood updates for all the latest information and view the three-day Scottish flood forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead”.

NEW: We can't run trains between Helensburgh Central & Dumbarton Central because of severe weather affecting the railway. Balloch trains are running as normal. ^Angus https://t.co/sYLDYfQlAg — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 7, 2024

Police shut off North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square, Glasgow, as debris has been blown from a building and onto the street.

CalMac, Scotland’s largest ferry operator, cancelled a number of its services and many other ferries are operating on reduced timetables, while others face potential disruption.

UPDATE: Services are starting to return to normal. https://t.co/lUCZ7Ahd8S — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 7, 2024

ScotRail also faced a number of disruptions throughout Sunday, including its Helensburgh Central and Dunbarton Central services.

However, the services, according to Scotrail, are “starting to return to normal”.

Callout last night with @AberdeenMRT for 2 walkers in difficulty on Lochnagar. Located safe and well in the wee small hours. Please remember if heading out, read the weather forecast and have the skills and kit to enable you to enjoy your day 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/8inAdMv2zX — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) April 6, 2024

In Aberdeen, mountain rescue teams traced two walkers who got into difficulty on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, Braemar Mountain Rescue team wrote: “Callout last night with Aberdeen Mountain Rescue Team for two walkers in difficulty on Lochnagar.

“Located safe and well in the wee small hours. Please remember if heading out, read the weather forecast and have the skills and kit to enable you to enjoy your day.”