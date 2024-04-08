READ MORE: Laings puts sparkle into high street with £20m store project

Central Bar occupies the ground floors of a two-storey tenement with one and two-storey projections to the rear. Spanning 1,535 square feet, Shepherd said the property is fully fitted internally and compromises a front bar, rear bar, cellarage, and customer toilets.

Shepherd partner Kevin Bell said: “Central Bar in Prestwick is situated within a prominent town centre location within an established town centre circuit and, as such, we anticipate much interest in this opportunity.”

Offers over £210,000 are invited for the property, or over £20,000 per annum or rental, are invited.

