A pub with a “prominent town centre location” in Ayrshire has come on to the market.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors is marketing the Central Bar in Prestwick for sale or lease. The agent said the vacant public house is located in the centre of the town’s main street in a “prime” retailing area where there are few vacant units in the immediate vicinity. A number of licensed trade premises are based nearby in what Shepherd described as an area of mixed commercial use.
Central Bar occupies the ground floors of a two-storey tenement with one and two-storey projections to the rear. Spanning 1,535 square feet, Shepherd said the property is fully fitted internally and compromises a front bar, rear bar, cellarage, and customer toilets.
Shepherd partner Kevin Bell said: “Central Bar in Prestwick is situated within a prominent town centre location within an established town centre circuit and, as such, we anticipate much interest in this opportunity.”
Offers over £210,000 are invited for the property, or over £20,000 per annum or rental, are invited.
