A new sister restaurant to popular Glasgow eateries Glaschu and The Duke's Umbrella is to open at the Princes Square shopping centre.
Following its purchase by M Core in February, the Buchanan Street centre has announced a trio of new tenants who will be opening stores.
French-Scottish themed restaurant Maison by Glaschu will take over a unit on the second-floor terrace previously occupied by the Restaurant Bar and Grill.
The new bar and restaurant are set to open this Spring "serving up the best of Scottish produce in a more relaxed brasserie setting" according to owners, Superlative Restaurant Collection.
Fashion retailer AllSaints is relocating from their site in Buchanan Street to the first floor of the centre.
The renowned fashion brand has a loyal Glasgow following and are famed for their leather jackets, edgy clothing, and accessories
Hairdressing brand Bloom will also relocate from their current address at the former GPO building on Hanover Street, taking over the unit previously occupied by Vidal Sassoon.
Celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton announced a collaboration with the company last year to offer appointments to Glasgow clients.
It was announced in February that Princes Square had been bought by commercial property and investment collective M Core, with the company promising to attract new names to the centre, which was once voted Scotland’s best building of the last 100 year
The price paid has not been disclosed.
M Core is a collective of property investment and management companies comprising LCP, Sheet Anchor, Evolve Estates and Proudreed.
The group of businesses has a £5.3 billion portfolio of assets and employs nearly 500 people across Europe. LCP has been appointed to manage Princes Square.
Roddy Proudfoot, Director - Head of Scotland for LCP, said: “We are thrilled to have secured three new tenants for Princes Square.
"Since completing our purchase in February, we have been working with AllSaints, Bloom Salon, and Maison by Glaschu to bring them to Princes Square and it’s great that they are all opening this Spring.
"It is very exciting to have a high-quality salon back in the Square; AllSaints is a great complement to our existing fashion brands and Maison by Glaschu is an exciting addition to our restaurant collection. "
Sheona Forrest of Bloom Salon said: "We're delighted to be opening Bloom Salon in Princes Square. It's a beautiful space and will suit our guests and the team are really excited about the move."
Frankie Mallinson, Global Retail Director, AllSaints, said the company was "excited" to open two new Glasgow stores at Princes Square and Silverburn.
Princes Square opened in its current format as a shopping and dining destination in 1988. It has undergone a £7.5 million refurbishment.
The five-storey, grade-B-listed building, dating back to the 1840s, was recognised in 2016 as Scotland’s best building of the last century by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland, which M Core declared added “historical significance” to its expanding portfolio.
