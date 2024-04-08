Elizabeth Newman, Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director, and director of The Sound of Music said: “We are looking to find young people aged between 6 – 16 years old who’d like to take on the challenge of playing the iconic characters Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and dear Gretl.

“I have no doubt these children will enchant audiences as we bring this timeless and indeed relevant story of love, courage, and music to the Pitlochry stage.”

The successful contenders for the roles of the Von Trapp children will be seen on stage between the 15 November and 22 December singing world renowned classics including Climb Ev’ry Mountain, The Sound of Music, My Favourite Things, Do-Re-Mi, and Sixteen Going on Seventeen, which were brought to life in the 1965 Oscar winning film version featuring Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer.

However, the theatre is keen to have as many contenders for the roles as possible and have stated that no acting experience is required, but a love of singing is a must. They’re looking to cast several teams of six children to play the Von Trapp children.

They also want to encourage aspiring stage actors from all around the country to put themselves forward, with auditions being held between 5pm and 7pm on Tuesday 7 May and Wednesday 8 May.

Bosses say all attendees will be asked to sing and dance in a group and read from a script, but no preparation is required as they look to fill the roles of Friedrich, Louisa, Kurt, Brigitta, Marta and Gretl.

Ms Newman, added: "I’m over the moon that we are going to produce The Sound of Music for audiences this year and now, as the director, I am so excited to embark on the journey of finding our very own von Trapp children.

“The young people undoubtedly carry the spirit of the story and so it is vital we begin our search.”

Rehearsals will take place between 14 October and 14 November, mostly in the evenings and weekends. The young companies will alternate the performances from 15 November to 22 December. There will also be a pre-rehearsal/workshop week in the week commencing 15 July.