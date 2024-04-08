Judges takes into consideration several aspects that will affect the customer experience from design and service to marketing and investment.

In two months time, representatives from the winning venues including Flight Club in Glasgow, The Tippling House in Aberdeen and the Tullie Inn in West Dunbartonshire will make their way to London to learn who has secured the title of Regional Winner.

The awards night on Wednesday, June 26 will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.

“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic.

“But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.

“Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”

See the full list of Scottish winners below:

Aberdeenshire, Beekies Neuk

Angus, The Birkhill Inn

Argyll and Bute, Macgochans

City of Aberdeen, The Tippling House

City of Dundee, Bertie Mooney's

Clackmannanshire, The Mansfield Arms

Fife, Montagues

Highland, Ben Nevis Bar

Moray, Badenoch's

Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), The Cross Inn

Orkney Islands, The Ferry Inn

Perth and Kinross, The Inn at Loch Tummel

Shetland Islands, The Welcome Inn

Stirling, King Cons

City of Edinburgh, Brewhemia

City of Glasgow, Flight Club

Dumfries and Galloway, Kenmuir Arms

East Ayrshire, Hollybush Inn

East Dunbartonshire, The Stables

East Lothian, Broc Bar at The Bonnie Badger

East Renfrewshire, Maxwell's

Falkirk, Behind the Wall

Inverclyde, One Bruce Street Bar & Kitchen

Midlothian, Stewart Brewing Brewery Bar & Pizza Kitchen

North Ayrshire, The Carrick

North Lanarkshire, The Electric Bar

Renfrewshire, Craig Dhu

Scottish Borders, Cross Keys Inn Ettrickbridge

South Ayrshire, Vic’s

South Lanarkshire, The Weavers

West Dunbartonshire, Tullie Inn

West Lothian, Livingston Inn