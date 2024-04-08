Hospitality businesses across Scotland are celebrating their regional wins as part of this year’s National Pub & Bar Awards.
Each year, the awards recognise close to 100 country winners from Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland giving them a ‘unique platform to promote themselves’ and increase footfall.
Judges takes into consideration several aspects that will affect the customer experience from design and service to marketing and investment.
In two months time, representatives from the winning venues including Flight Club in Glasgow, The Tippling House in Aberdeen and the Tullie Inn in West Dunbartonshire will make their way to London to learn who has secured the title of Regional Winner.
The awards night on Wednesday, June 26 will also crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year and the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.
Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine which runs the event, said: “The fact that we had record entries for the 2024 National Pub & Bar Awards tells us two things.
“One is how highly the industry regards these accolades, which is fantastic.
“But, also, it shows that more operators are in need of really positive and strong publicity to help drive business at the moment.
“Pubs and bars are facing some of the biggest challenges in recent history, so if the National Pub & Bar Awards can help by lifting sales across these venues, then we’re delighted to play our part.”
See the full list of Scottish winners below:
Aberdeenshire, Beekies Neuk
Angus, The Birkhill Inn
Argyll and Bute, Macgochans
City of Aberdeen, The Tippling House
City of Dundee, Bertie Mooney's
Clackmannanshire, The Mansfield Arms
Fife, Montagues
Highland, Ben Nevis Bar
Moray, Badenoch's
Na h-Eileanan Siar (Western Isles), The Cross Inn
Orkney Islands, The Ferry Inn
Perth and Kinross, The Inn at Loch Tummel
Shetland Islands, The Welcome Inn
Stirling, King Cons
City of Edinburgh, Brewhemia
City of Glasgow, Flight Club
Dumfries and Galloway, Kenmuir Arms
East Ayrshire, Hollybush Inn
East Dunbartonshire, The Stables
East Lothian, Broc Bar at The Bonnie Badger
East Renfrewshire, Maxwell's
Falkirk, Behind the Wall
Inverclyde, One Bruce Street Bar & Kitchen
Midlothian, Stewart Brewing Brewery Bar & Pizza Kitchen
North Ayrshire, The Carrick
North Lanarkshire, The Electric Bar
Renfrewshire, Craig Dhu
Scottish Borders, Cross Keys Inn Ettrickbridge
South Ayrshire, Vic’s
South Lanarkshire, The Weavers
West Dunbartonshire, Tullie Inn
West Lothian, Livingston Inn
