The collection of homes up almost 150,000 views between them during March, illustrating the popularity of property in Auld Reekie.

The houses being viewed ranged from a renovation project in Gilmerton selling for less than £200,000, to a detached villa in Morningside with an asking price of almost £1.5 million. Three properties in the top ten have already been snapped up by keen buyers.

The dwellings were scattered across highly sought-after areas including Duddingston, Ravelston, Joppa, Morningside, Balerno and Craiglockhart, hinting at an influx of buyers looking for a long-term family home.

This could also be seen in the style of properties attracting the most attention; all of the properties had two or more bedrooms, and eight of them were detached houses, indicating strong interest from the family buyer market.

The most-viewed home was a modern detached home in Duddingston, which was on the market for offers over £395,000 and comes with its own orangery.

The four-bedroom, home also boasts three bathrooms, and an open-plan lounge kitchen.

Next on the list is a £450,000 fixed price penthouse apartment in Ravelston, situated within an iconic A-listed 1930s Art Deco development originally designed to resemble an ocean liner.

The three-bedroom flat comes with its own private 24-foot terrace and access to a residents’ roof terrace.

The most expensive property was a £1.4m detached villa in upmarket Morningside, which ESPC described as a “dream home for many”.

It’s description of the house said: “With four large bedrooms, three bathrooms, abundant flexible socialising space on the ground floor and landscaped gardens backed by a tennis court and bowling green, this prime property has caught the attention of thousands of househunters so far.”

Also making the list was a flood-damaged fixer-upper on Gilmerton Road listed for offers over £175,000.

The three-bedroom bungalow proved so popular that the selling agents had to cease viewings.

Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, commented: “March is often seen as the ‘kick-off’ of the property market, but this year we know that there’s already been hot competition for homes across Edinburgh and the wider ESPC market.

“Consistent with the most popular homes in February and January, the vast majority of the most popular homes on espc.com in March were houses, giving us a very strong indication that there are currently an abundance of buyers looking to make a move into a long-term family home, and we can expect to see this continue into the spring.

“Interestingly, all our most popular homes this month were in Edinburgh, which tells us that the Capital continues to be a hotspot for househunters despite higher average property prices than in the surrounding regions.”