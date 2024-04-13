Now, a five-star hotel set in the lush Perthshire countryside, its 42 bedrooms are spread across the original castle, contemporary wing and luxury woodland lodges.

Our luxury 'treehouse' suite is vast yet cosy and tastefully decorated with a large oak table bringing the outside in and floor-to-ceiling windows offering mind calming views of Loch Faskally.

SLEEPING MATTERS

We enjoy a very peaceful sleep amongst the trees wakened by birdsong and a Nespresso coffee. The bathroom, complete with gorgeous Temple Spa products, is warm enough to luxuriate in - surprisingly unusual in some top hotels.

FOOD FOR THOUGHT

We both agreed that the food at Fonab is without question among the best we've every tasted in a hotel. Perfectly baked scones for the mid-afternoon munchies followed by a flawless three-course dinner.

Particular highlights included the burrata tartlet with baba ghanoush and a currie sauce, the Orkney Crab linguine and Peterhead grilled lemon sole with brown shrimps, capers, tomato and parsley.

Everything on the expansive breakfast menu is served to the table. And relax...

DRINK IN THE SIGHTS

Pitlochry is a haven for walkers with well-marked routes meandering affording spectacular views along loch-side paths, rivers and woodland. We enjoyed a leisurely stroll to the picturesque town centre, which is a haven for tourists in the Summer months.

NICE TOUCH

After immersing ourselves in the spa sauna and steamroom we brave a bracing dip in the outdoor cold water pool. Helena eases out my work-related shoulder tension with a skilled, hour-long massage.

ABOUT THE AREA

Dunkeld is close by and we stop off for a sweet treat from Aran Bakery, run by former Great British Bake Off contestant Flora Shedden.

