A body has been found in a car in Glasgow during a search for a missing woman. 

The body of a woman was found within a car in the Parkhead area of the city around 3.20pm on Sunday. 

Police said the body has been formally identified as 58-year-old Angela Keenan, who was missing from Lenzie.

There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, police added. 

 