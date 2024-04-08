Teneo was appointed administrator to the company that operates Ted Baker's UK retail estate, No Ordinary Designer Label (NODL), last month amid claims of "damage" arising from a partnership with the Dutch firm that runs Ted Baker's shops and online business in Europe. It is claimed that AARC Group failed to meet its promise to inject cash into the UK business.

Founded in Glasgow in 1987, Ted Baker was bought by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) of the US in 2022 in the wake of the Covid pandemic. NODL, which licenced the Ted Baker brand from ABG, had about 975 employees across more than 80 shops and concessions prior to today's announcement.

ABG said it is currently in the process of finding a new operating partner for the retail and e-commerce business in the UK and across Europe. Teneo said the store closures are "not expected to impact the ability to find a new operating partner".

“Ted Baker is an iconic British brand with strong partners around the world," joint administrator Benji Dymant said. "These store closures, whilst with a regrettable impact on valued team members, will improve the performance of the business, as [ABG] continues to progress discussions with potential UK and European operating partners for the Ted Baker brand to bring the business back to health."

He added: "We would like to thank Ted Baker team members and partners for their ongoing efforts and support at this difficult time.”